This week on the Car Dealer Podcast, head of valuations at Cap HPI Derren Martin helps us decide which stories are the biggest of the week – and who wins the weekly challenge.

It was the week that everything seemed to be happening in Swindon, from its council trying to contact Elon Musk, to a dealer based in the town saying it wouldn’t be offering click-and-collect.

Some things did happen outside of Wiltshire, and luckily Derren was there to share some of his views on those stories of the week too.

Car Dealer has now published six podcasts and they each follow a similar format – editor in chief James Baggott and I pick our top stories of the week from this website in an effort to out do each other.

Last week an ‘independent adjudicator’ called the shots, but Martin felt James was robbed and offered to come on to the show and help judge.

Could Elon Musk take over Honda site in Swindon for Tesla production?

Stellantis is officially here as Groupe PSA and FCA complete merger

Former bosses of West Way Nissan and Jaguar Land Rover launch electric scooter brand in the UK

Car Dealer Live: Ex-bosses of West Way Nissan and JLR SVO on launching new electric scooter brand Silence

Three cars worth total of £60,000 stolen in ‘daring raid’ from Volkswagen dealer after criminals broke in and took keys

Family-run dealer Pebley Beach ends click-and-collect car sales, with boss declaring it’s ‘the right thing to do’

Former Pendragon CEO Trevor Finn joins Hedin Group as firm buys Ford of Sweden and becomes a ‘superdealer’

CCTV shows thieves broke into used car dealer just minutes before stealing three cars from another forecourt

Video: How do you buy a used car online and get it delivered to your house? We put online car dealer Carzam to the test

Future of Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory in doubt with decision expected within weeks

Vauxhall appoints former Nissan GB MD Paul Willcox as new boss

Electric cars are too expensive for most people, new survey finds

Most people can’t see a time when they won’t own a car, study finds

Nissan Sunderland factory future is safe after manufacturer hails Brexit deal as ‘positive’ and commits investment

