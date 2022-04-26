The cars disappearing from the UK, an end to MPVs and rising EV costs with James Batchelor – Car Dealer Podcast

In the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast we talk about the cars disappearing from sale as three different manufacturers announce the will be cutting models or vehicles from their ranges.

The Citroen C4 SpaceTourer will be going out of production in July, marking the end of MPV production for the brand. Meanwhile, Ford has announced the end of the three-door Fiesta while Skoda has cut the entry level Enyaq – and that’s just today.

Associate editor James Batchelor was the guest judge on today’s show and talked about the scale of changes to model line-ups seen so far in 2022.

Jon Reay and Rebecca Chaplin chose their favourite stories this week and you can listen to the podcast now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or by clicking play below.

The general outlook for new car sales was another topic that featured heavily in the news this week, with many question marks around when we will see a return to normality.

Also mentioned on the podcast was the move to self-driving cars, Carlos Taveres’ pay package and rising costs of new cars. Find out more about all of the stories mentioned by clicking below:

Each week on the Car Dealer Podcast, two of the team go head-to-head choosing their favourite stories of the week and an industry guest chooses who was best.

If you’d like to join the show for a future episode, email [email protected].