Car dealer suppliers – from finance companies to website design firms – that dug deep to support their partners this year have been honoured in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2020.

The best suppliers to do business with, as voted for by their customers – our readers – have been unveiled for 2020 in a special video ceremony.

This is the first time the Car Dealer Power Awards have been unveiled on video and hosts James Baggott and James Batchelor chat to each of the winners in the special showcase.

Each of the winners – and the highly commended placed firms – have been detailed in a special section on this website which includes video interviews with them all.

To find out who won what you can watch our special video awards ceremony above or click on the links below to be taken to the winners posts for each category.

The categories include:

James Baggott, founder of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Putting the awards together this year in this special video has been a great experience.

‘While it was always great fun to get everyone together at the top of the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth every year for our Car Dealer Power Awards, this year that simply wasn’t possible so we had to think differently.

‘It was a delight chatting to our happy winners in all the categories this year on video and nice to see how much these awards, voted for by our readers, means to them.

‘Suppliers have worked incredibly hard this year to support their dealer partners and that was obvious in the feedback we received for the best suppliers to the motor trade.

‘Huge congratulations to all the firms who picked up a win or highly commended spot.’

Car Dealer Power survey respondents also named the best manufacturer to represent and we run down that list in detail here.