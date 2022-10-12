Car Dealer Power 2022: Who won what in this year’s awards

The winners of this year’s Car Dealer Power Awards have been revealed in a special awards video.

The results – which can be seen in the video above – reveal the best car manufacturer to represent and the best car dealer suppliers to do business with.

Also in the special video, hosted by editor James Baggott and associate editor James Batchelor, the car dealers’ Car of the Year is named.

We quizzed dealers anonymously about what they really think about their car manufacturer partners and asked them to rate them in 13 categories.

They also voted for their favourite motor trade suppliers, providing citations as to which they liked to work with the most.

Korean car firm Kia has made it three for three with its third win in a row in the manufacturer category.

The car manufacturer topped our survey, narrowly beating sister firm Hyundai into second place, with impressive scores across 13 categories.

Suzuki was third. At the bottom of the survey was Jaguar.

Winners have been announced in the following categories:

Highly commended places were also named for all categories and details of these can be found in the dedicated Car Dealer Power 2022 section on our website.

James Baggott, editor in chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Huge congratulations to all our winners and highly commended firms – a place in these awards is not to be sniffed at and is a direct result of your hard work with your car dealer partners.’

