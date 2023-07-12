Cazoo replaced by two major partners as used car dealer continues to back out of sponsorship deals

Cazoo has been replaced by two of its biggest partners as the troubled outfit continues to back away from expensive sports sponsorship deals.

The online used car dealer has ended its ‘multi-year deal’ as the headline sponsor of the PDC World Darts Championship with the slot now going to Irish bookmaker Paddy Power.

Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has found a new main partner for its controversial competition, The Hundred, after Cazoo backed out of its agreement as part of a cost-cutting exercise.

The deal has now been taken on by Compare the Market as Cazoo’s battles with financial difficulties continue.

On the face of it, Cazoo and The Hundred seemed like a match made in heaven when it was announced two years ago but things have not worked out for either party.

Both outfits have racked up huge costs trying to disrupt established markets and both have faced huge opposition from industry insiders.

The Cricketer reports that the ECB has spent upwards of £60m on The Hundred, in a policy that mirrors Cazoo’s strategy of throwing money at a problem.

Now however, Cazoo is now trying to reign itself in and the days of mega money partnerships appear to be in the past.

Last month, Car Dealer reported that the outfit tried to use a racism row to pull out of a sponsorship deal with Valencia CF.

Despite its best efforts, Cazoo was still told to fork out €1m for the remaining 12-months of the deal.

Cazoo refused to confirm or deny the reports, telling Car Dealer: ‘Cazoo has terminated its sponsorship of Valencia by mutual agreement with the club and under terms agreed by both parties.’

What has Cazoo sponsored in recent years?

Since its launch back in 2019, Cazoo has ploughed millions into growing its profile via sports sponsorships.

While the Aston Villa and Everton deals were perhaps the most high-profile, the company has expanded into several other sports in recent years.

Here is an extensive list of the clubs, organisations and tournaments that Cazoo has put its name to…