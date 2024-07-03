Car Dealer Power 2024: Who won what at this year’s awards?

The cream of the crop in the motor trade have been revealed in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2024.

Car dealers across the UK have voted and chosen their favourite car manufacturer to represent and the best suppliers they do business with.

The hugely deserved winners in 21 categories were revealed in a special video filmed by the Car Dealer team, which you can watch at the top of this story.

Suzuki was named as Manufacturer of the Year after rising three places on its ranking in 2023, with dealers saying they’re incredibly happy with how the Japanese carmaker operates in the UK.

Last year’s winner, Toyota, was knocked to second place with a very strong performance, while BMW held firm in third with many happy dealers in its network.

Hyundai was the biggest riser in 2024, soaring 12 places from 17th in 2023 to fifth this year.

MG was the biggest faller, slumping 12 places on 2023’s ranking, and finished in last place, making it the worst manufacturer to represent this year. Its dealers weren’t happy in a number of areas, but in particular with aftersales and accessibility to top management.

The full results, including detailed scores in the 13 categories car dealers voted in for each car maker, can be found here.

In the supplier categories winners and highly commended placed firms were named in 19 categories.

You can find out who won what in the video above and read what the winners of each category had to say in the posts below.

Car Dealer Power Awards 2024

The BYD Dolphin was named the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – as voted for by dealers no matter what brand they represent.

The BMW i5 and Suzuki Swift were also handed highly commended awards.

You can read about why dealers picked this trio in our dedicated story here.