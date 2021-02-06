Our Used Car Awards premiered on the Car Dealer website last night and revealed the winning dealers and best used cars for 2020.

Hosted by Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer, 20 dealer and eight manufacturer awards were handed out.

In the special video – which you can watch above – the winning dealers are interviewed by Brewer and he takes all the used cars of the year for a test drive.

Highlights include Swansway Garages director, 82-year-old Michael Smyth, being awarded the Lifetime Achievement award and Marshall Motor Group boss Daksh Gupta picking up the Dealers’ Dealer of the Year award.

The winning dealers are interviewed in the main awards video by Brewer, which you can watch above, but can be also watched in full on the winners’ posts in this dedicated Used Car Awards 2020 section.

If you’d like to skip through the main video (which we’re sure you won’t), to make life easier we’ve listed the awards below and the time codes for where the announcement starts.

Also, the name of the award has been linked to the full story on this website all about them.

Dealer Awards (and time codes)

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by Dealer Auction (8:50)

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsored by Handler Protect (12:21)

Used Car Product – sponsored by Handler Protect (14:09)

Social Media User – sponsored by Marketing Delivery SocialStock (16:42)

Use of Video – sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions (19:07)

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus (25:19)

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Aston Barclay (27:19)

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Mann Island Finance (28:39)

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by CarGurus (30:25)

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsored by The WMS Group (32:05)

Future Star Award – sponsored by Advantage Finance (39:26)

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network (42:05)

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by City Auction Group (44:12)

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Automotive Compliance (46:00)

Used Car Dealership – Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse (48:04)

Used Car Dealership – 51 – 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse (54:42)

Used Car Dealership – Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse (57:42)

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Motorway (1:00:08)

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade2Trade (1:02:54)

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by Lawgistics (1:05:11)

Manufacturer Awards (and time codes)

Used Small Car – sponsored by City Auction Group: Ford Fiesta (21:27)

Used Mid-Sized Car – sponsored by City Auction Group: Mazda 3 (23:24)

Used Executive Car – sponsored by City Auction Group: Volvo S90 (34:49)

Used Sports Car – sponsored by City Auction Group: Jaguar F-Type (37:10)

Used SUV – sponsored by City Auction Group: Seat Ateca (51:00)

Used AFV – sponsored by City Auction Group: Kia Niro (53:10)

Used Car of the Year – sponsored by City Auction Group: Revealed at 1:13:10

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsored by Warrantywise (1:09:37)