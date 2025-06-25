Car Dealer Power 2025: Who won what at this year’s awards?

The very best of the best in the motor trade have been revealed in the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

Since March, car dealers across the UK have had their say on the best suppliers they do business with and the car manufacturers they represent.

Car Dealer received around 2,000 responses this year, making 2025 a new record for the long-running dealer satisfaction survey.

The hugely deserved winners in 23 categories were revealed in a special video filmed by the Car Dealer team, which you can watch at the top of this story.

BMW was named as Manufacturer of the Year after rising two places on its ranking in 2024, with dealers saying they’re incredibly satisfied with the German carmaker this year.

Last year’s winner, Suzuki, was knocked to fourth place, while Toyota again ranked second and Kia finished in third.

Volvo and MG were the highest risers in 2025, both soaring 16 places on last year’s ranking.

Ford was the biggest faller, slumping 10 places on 2024’s table, and finished in last place, making it the worst manufacturer to represent this year.

The Blue Oval’s dealers were dissatisfied across the board, but in particular with forward planning.

The full results, including detailed scores in the 13 categories car dealers voted in for each car maker, can be found here.

In the supplier categories winners and highly commended placed firms were named in 23 categories.

You can find out who won what in the video above and read what the winners of each category had to say in the posts below.

The Renault 5 E-Tech was named the Car Dealer Power Car of the Year – as voted for by dealers no matter what brand they represent.

The Omoda 5 and Skoda Elroq were also handed highly commended awards.

You can read about why dealers picked this trio in our dedicated story here.